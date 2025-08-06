E China's village boosts coordinated development of tea industry and tourist service

15:04, August 06, 2025 By huaxia ( Xinhua

A tourist learns about a tea-flavoured popsicle at Jingshan Village in Yuhang District of Hangzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 5, 2025. Jingshan Village, located in Yuhang District of Hangzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, is celebrated for its top-notch forest coverage rate of over 96 percent.

In recent years, the village has been boosting coordinated development of its tea industry and tourist service through creative projects such as digital tea gardens and low-carbon homestays, aiming to convert ecological advantages into economic propellers. (Xinhua/Mao Zhu)

This photo taken on Aug. 5, 2025 shows cultural and creative products made of bamboo at Jingshan Village in Yuhang District of Hangzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province. Jingshan Village, located in Yuhang District of Hangzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, is celebrated for its top-notch forest coverage rate of over 96 percent.

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 5, 2025 shows a tea hill at Jingshan Village in Yuhang District of Hangzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province. Jingshan Village, located in Yuhang District of Hangzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, is celebrated for its top-notch forest coverage rate of over 96 percent.

Chen Jinxin, an inheritor of tea whisk making technique, shows handmade tea whisks at Jingshan Village in Yuhang District of Hangzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 5, 2025. Jingshan Village, located in Yuhang District of Hangzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, is celebrated for its top-notch forest coverage rate of over 96 percent.

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 5, 2025 shows a view of Jingshan Village in Yuhang District of Hangzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province. Jingshan Village, located in Yuhang District of Hangzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, is celebrated for its top-notch forest coverage rate of over 96 percent.

A tourist tries a traditional Chinese tea-making technique at Jingshan Village in Yuhang District of Hangzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 5, 2025. Jingshan Village, located in Yuhang District of Hangzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, is celebrated for its top-notch forest coverage rate of over 96 percent.

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 5, 2025 shows a view of Jingshan Village in Yuhang District of Hangzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province. Jingshan Village, located in Yuhang District of Hangzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, is celebrated for its top-notch forest coverage rate of over 96 percent.

Tourists walk past a low-carbon homestay at Jingshan Village in Yuhang District of Hangzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 5, 2025. Jingshan Village, located in Yuhang District of Hangzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, is celebrated for its top-notch forest coverage rate of over 96 percent.

