Heat wave hits E China's Hangzhou

Xinhua) 11:11, July 04, 2025

Tourists visit Qianjiang New City in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, July 3, 2025. Hangzhou issued an orange heat alert on Thursday. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Riders wait for traffic light under a shelter in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, July 3, 2025. Hangzhou issued an orange heat alert on Thursday. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Residents cool off at an air-raid shelter in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, July 3, 2025. Starting from July 1, the city's cooling centers transformed from air-raid shelters were open to the public free of charge for two months. Hangzhou issued an orange heat alert on Thursday. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Residents cool off at an air-raid shelter in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, July 3, 2025. Starting from July 1, the city's cooling centers transformed from air-raid shelters were open to the public free of charge for two months. Hangzhou issued an orange heat alert on Thursday. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

A man holding an umbrella walks along the Qiantang River in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, July 3, 2025. Hangzhou issued an orange heat alert on Thursday. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

