Tourists enjoy scenery of West Lake in Hangzhou
Tourists visit the West Lake scenic area in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 2, 2026. Recently, West Lake in Hangzhou has been adorned with blooming peach trees and verdant willows, showing bright spring colors that attract crowds of visitors. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)
Tourists visit the West Lake scenic area in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 2, 2026. Recently, West Lake in Hangzhou has been adorned with blooming peach trees and verdant willows, showing bright spring colors that attract crowds of visitors. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)
Tourists visit the West Lake scenic area in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 2, 2026. Recently, West Lake in Hangzhou has been adorned with blooming peach trees and verdant willows, showing bright spring colors that attract crowds of visitors. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)
Tourists visit the West Lake scenic area in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 2, 2026. Recently, West Lake in Hangzhou has been adorned with blooming peach trees and verdant willows, showing bright spring colors that attract crowds of visitors. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)
Tourists visit the West Lake scenic area in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 2, 2026. Recently, West Lake in Hangzhou has been adorned with blooming peach trees and verdant willows, showing bright spring colors that attract crowds of visitors. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)
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