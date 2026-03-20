Tea farmers harvest West Lake Longjing tea in China's Hangzhou

Xinhua) 08:53, March 20, 2026

Tea farmers pick tea leaves in Meijiawu village in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 19, 2026. Tea farmers in Hangzhou of east China's Zhejiang Province started to harvest the West Lake Longjing tea, one of the most popular tea varieties in the country.

The Longjing tea is a variety of green tea. As one of China's 10 most famous teas, West Lake Longjing tea is characterized by its green color, delicate aroma, mellow taste, and beautiful shape. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

An aerial drone photo shows tea farmers picking tea leaves in Meijiawu village in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 19, 2026. Tea farmers in Hangzhou of east China's Zhejiang Province started to harvest the West Lake Longjing tea, one of the most popular tea varieties in the country.

The Longjing tea is a variety of green tea. As one of China's 10 most famous teas, West Lake Longjing tea is characterized by its green color, delicate aroma, mellow taste, and beautiful shape. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

An aerial drone photo shows tea farmers picking tea leaves in Meijiawu village in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 19, 2026. Tea farmers in Hangzhou of east China's Zhejiang Province started to harvest the West Lake Longjing tea, one of the most popular tea varieties in the country.

The Longjing tea is a variety of green tea. As one of China's 10 most famous teas, West Lake Longjing tea is characterized by its green color, delicate aroma, mellow taste, and beautiful shape. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Tea farmers pick tea leaves in Meijiawu village in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 19, 2026. Tea farmers in Hangzhou of east China's Zhejiang Province started to harvest the West Lake Longjing tea, one of the most popular tea varieties in the country.

The Longjing tea is a variety of green tea. As one of China's 10 most famous teas, West Lake Longjing tea is characterized by its green color, delicate aroma, mellow taste, and beautiful shape. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

This photo shows tea trees in Meijiawu village in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 19, 2026. Tea farmers in Hangzhou of east China's Zhejiang Province started to harvest the West Lake Longjing tea, one of the most popular tea varieties in the country.

The Longjing tea is a variety of green tea. As one of China's 10 most famous teas, West Lake Longjing tea is characterized by its green color, delicate aroma, mellow taste, and beautiful shape. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

An aerial drone photo shows tea farmers picking tea leaves in Meijiawu village in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 19, 2026. Tea farmers in Hangzhou of east China's Zhejiang Province started to harvest the West Lake Longjing tea, one of the most popular tea varieties in the country.

The Longjing tea is a variety of green tea. As one of China's 10 most famous teas, West Lake Longjing tea is characterized by its green color, delicate aroma, mellow taste, and beautiful shape. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

A tea farmer fries tea leaves in Meijiawu village in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 19, 2026. Tea farmers in Hangzhou of east China's Zhejiang Province started to harvest the West Lake Longjing tea, one of the most popular tea varieties in the country.

The Longjing tea is a variety of green tea. As one of China's 10 most famous teas, West Lake Longjing tea is characterized by its green color, delicate aroma, mellow taste, and beautiful shape. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

A tea farmer fries tea leaves in Meijiawu village in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 19, 2026. Tea farmers in Hangzhou of east China's Zhejiang Province started to harvest the West Lake Longjing tea, one of the most popular tea varieties in the country.

The Longjing tea is a variety of green tea. As one of China's 10 most famous teas, West Lake Longjing tea is characterized by its green color, delicate aroma, mellow taste, and beautiful shape. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)