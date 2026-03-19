Spring tea brings life to Ya'an
(People's Daily App) 16:33, March 19, 2026
Ya'an in Southwest China's Sichuan Province buzzes with activity as fresh spring tea hits the market. Farmers carrying baskets of newly picked leaves fill local trading spots, creating a lively, bustling scene.
(Edited by Ye Qianyu)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
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