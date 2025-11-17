Tea expo in Prague highlights cultural exchanges with China

PRAGUE, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- The 2025 Euro Tea Expo concluded on Sunday in Prague, bringing together tea experts, exhibitors and enthusiasts from around the world, with this year's focus on Chinese Pu'er tea and southwest China's Yunnan Province.

During the two-day event, experts from China introduced the history, fermentation techniques and cultural traditions of Pu'er tea through lectures and live tastings.

A traditional "tea roasting" performance by members of China's Wa ethnic group, along with a Sichuan long-spout teapot ceremony, drew strong public interest.

The expo featured a wide range of interactive programs combining tea culture with physical and mental well-being, including tea lectures, Tai Chi classes, workshops and presentations from speakers representing Europe, China, Argentina and Myanmar. More than 30 tea and teaware brands from across Europe showcased their products.

Discussions also covered ecological tea cultivation, healthy tea consumption and the relationship between tea and sustainable development.

The event was organized by the Czech Endowment Fund for the Support and Development of Tea Culture.

