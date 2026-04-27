China's Hangzhou develops rural cultural tourism projects to attract tourists
People select succulent plants at a planting base in Yanshan Village of Shangcheng District of Hangzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 25, 2026. Currently, Hangzhou has developed a series of rural cultural tourism projects, attracting tourists for sightseeing and consumption, and infusing new vitality into the local "spring economy." (Xinhua/Jiang Han)
This photo taken on April 26, 2026 shows a cafe located in a tea garden in Xiaogucheng Village of Jingshan Town in Yuhang District of Hangzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province. Currently, Hangzhou has developed a series of rural cultural tourism projects, attracting tourists for sightseeing and consumption, and infusing new vitality into the local "spring economy." (Xinhua/Jiang Han)
Tourists visit a cafe located in a tea garden in Xiaogucheng Village of Jingshan Town in Yuhang District of Hangzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 26, 2026. Currently, Hangzhou has developed a series of rural cultural tourism projects, attracting tourists for sightseeing and consumption, and infusing new vitality into the local "spring economy." (Xinhua/Jiang Han)
An aerial drone photo taken on April 26, 2026 shows tourists enjoying their leisure time at a camping site in Xiaogucheng Village of Jingshan Town in Yuhang District of Hangzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province. Currently, Hangzhou has developed a series of rural cultural tourism projects, attracting tourists for sightseeing and consumption, and infusing new vitality into the local "spring economy." (Xinhua/Jiang Han)
An aerial drone photo taken on April 26, 2026 shows tourists driving go-karts in Xiaogucheng Village of Jingshan Town in Yuhang District of Hangzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province. Currently, Hangzhou has developed a series of rural cultural tourism projects, attracting tourists for sightseeing and consumption, and infusing new vitality into the local "spring economy." (Xinhua/Jiang Han)
People pose for photo with succulent plants at a planting base in Yanshan Village of Shangcheng District of Hangzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 25, 2026. Currently, Hangzhou has developed a series of rural cultural tourism projects, attracting tourists for sightseeing and consumption, and infusing new vitality into the local "spring economy." (Xinhua/Jiang Han)
Tourists visit a tea garden in Xiaogucheng Village of Jingshan Town in Yuhang District of Hangzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 26, 2026. Currently, Hangzhou has developed a series of rural cultural tourism projects, attracting tourists for sightseeing and consumption, and infusing new vitality into the local "spring economy." (Xinhua/Jiang Han)
An aerial drone photo taken on April 26, 2026 shows a camping site in Xiaogucheng Village of Jingshan Town in Yuhang District of Hangzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province. Currently, Hangzhou has developed a series of rural cultural tourism projects, attracting tourists for sightseeing and consumption, and infusing new vitality into the local "spring economy." (Xinhua/Jiang Han)
A staff member (R) guides a tourist in landscaping with succulent plants at a planting base in Yanshan Village of Shangcheng District of Hangzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 25, 2026. Currently, Hangzhou has developed a series of rural cultural tourism projects, attracting tourists for sightseeing and consumption, and infusing new vitality into the local "spring economy." (Xinhua/Jiang Han)
An aerial drone photo taken on April 26, 2026 shows a tourist enjoying a slide in Xiaogucheng Village of Jingshan Town in Yuhang District of Hangzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province. Currently, Hangzhou has developed a series of rural cultural tourism projects, attracting tourists for sightseeing and consumption, and infusing new vitality into the local "spring economy." (Xinhua/Jiang Han)
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