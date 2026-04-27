China's Hangzhou develops rural cultural tourism projects to attract tourists

Xinhua) 13:30, April 27, 2026

People select succulent plants at a planting base in Yanshan Village of Shangcheng District of Hangzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 25, 2026. Currently, Hangzhou has developed a series of rural cultural tourism projects, attracting tourists for sightseeing and consumption, and infusing new vitality into the local "spring economy." (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

This photo taken on April 26, 2026 shows a cafe located in a tea garden in Xiaogucheng Village of Jingshan Town in Yuhang District of Hangzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province. Currently, Hangzhou has developed a series of rural cultural tourism projects, attracting tourists for sightseeing and consumption, and infusing new vitality into the local "spring economy." (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Tourists visit a cafe located in a tea garden in Xiaogucheng Village of Jingshan Town in Yuhang District of Hangzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 26, 2026. Currently, Hangzhou has developed a series of rural cultural tourism projects, attracting tourists for sightseeing and consumption, and infusing new vitality into the local "spring economy." (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 26, 2026 shows tourists enjoying their leisure time at a camping site in Xiaogucheng Village of Jingshan Town in Yuhang District of Hangzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province. Currently, Hangzhou has developed a series of rural cultural tourism projects, attracting tourists for sightseeing and consumption, and infusing new vitality into the local "spring economy." (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 26, 2026 shows tourists driving go-karts in Xiaogucheng Village of Jingshan Town in Yuhang District of Hangzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province. Currently, Hangzhou has developed a series of rural cultural tourism projects, attracting tourists for sightseeing and consumption, and infusing new vitality into the local "spring economy." (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

People pose for photo with succulent plants at a planting base in Yanshan Village of Shangcheng District of Hangzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 25, 2026. Currently, Hangzhou has developed a series of rural cultural tourism projects, attracting tourists for sightseeing and consumption, and infusing new vitality into the local "spring economy." (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

Tourists visit a tea garden in Xiaogucheng Village of Jingshan Town in Yuhang District of Hangzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 26, 2026. Currently, Hangzhou has developed a series of rural cultural tourism projects, attracting tourists for sightseeing and consumption, and infusing new vitality into the local "spring economy." (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 26, 2026 shows a camping site in Xiaogucheng Village of Jingshan Town in Yuhang District of Hangzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province. Currently, Hangzhou has developed a series of rural cultural tourism projects, attracting tourists for sightseeing and consumption, and infusing new vitality into the local "spring economy." (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

A staff member (R) guides a tourist in landscaping with succulent plants at a planting base in Yanshan Village of Shangcheng District of Hangzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 25, 2026. Currently, Hangzhou has developed a series of rural cultural tourism projects, attracting tourists for sightseeing and consumption, and infusing new vitality into the local "spring economy." (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 26, 2026 shows a tourist enjoying a slide in Xiaogucheng Village of Jingshan Town in Yuhang District of Hangzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province. Currently, Hangzhou has developed a series of rural cultural tourism projects, attracting tourists for sightseeing and consumption, and infusing new vitality into the local "spring economy." (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)