Straightening machine from N China's Shanxi reaches overseas customer

People's Daily Online) 14:26, April 24, 2026

A custom-built 5-meter heavy-duty pre-straightening machine manufactured by Taiyuan Heavy Machinery Group Co., Ltd. (TZCO) in north China's Shanxi Province was recently delivered to an overseas customer's site, with hot commissioning scheduled for mid-to-late April.

The delivery marks a further breakthrough for Chinese high-end metallurgical equipment in the international market.

What sets the machine apart from conventional straightening machines is an inlet pressure-roller device installed at the entry point. The device flattens and compresses the heads of high-temperature warped steel plates, ensuring smooth feeding into the straightening machine for subsequent leveling. This significantly boosts both production efficiency and workplace safety, underscoring the precision and practicality of TZCO's tailored engineering solutions.

As a leading Chinese manufacturer of metallurgical equipment, TZCO has been active in the straightening machine sector for more than six decades. Drawing on extensive accumulated expertise and a track record of continuous innovation, the company has built a comprehensive product lineup of straightening machines and ranks first in the domestic market in terms of both technical capability and market share.

TZCO said it will stay focused on advancing high-end, intelligent manufacturing while expanding its global sales network and deepening long-term strategic partnerships with overseas customers. The goal, it said, is to propel Chinese equipment manufacturing toward the upper tier of the world market and showcase Chinese metallurgical machinery on the global stage.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)