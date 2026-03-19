In pics: 22nd China (Tianjin) Int'l Equipment & Manufacturing Industry Expo

Xinhua) 09:12, March 19, 2026

A robotic arm is on display at the 22nd China (Tianjin) International Equipment & Manufacturing Industry Expo (CIEX) in north China's Tianjin, March 18, 2026. The four-day expo kicked off here on Wednesday, attracting over 800 enterprises from home and abroad to participate. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Visitors view computing power servers at the 22nd China (Tianjin) International Equipment & Manufacturing Industry Expo (CIEX) in north China's Tianjin, March 18, 2026. The four-day expo kicked off here on Wednesday, attracting over 800 enterprises from home and abroad to participate. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

An exhibitor introduces an equipment to a visitor at the 22nd China (Tianjin) International Equipment & Manufacturing Industry Expo (CIEX) in north China's Tianjin, March 18, 2026. The four-day expo kicked off here on Wednesday, attracting over 800 enterprises from home and abroad to participate. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

A visitors views a grinding workstation at the 22nd China (Tianjin) International Equipment & Manufacturing Industry Expo (CIEX) in north China's Tianjin, March 18, 2026. The four-day expo kicked off here on Wednesday, attracting over 800 enterprises from home and abroad to participate. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

People visit the 22nd China (Tianjin) International Equipment & Manufacturing Industry Expo (CIEX) in north China's Tianjin, March 18, 2026. The four-day expo kicked off here on Wednesday, attracting over 800 enterprises from home and abroad to participate. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

People talk at the 22nd China (Tianjin) International Equipment & Manufacturing Industry Expo (CIEX) in north China's Tianjin, March 18, 2026. The four-day expo kicked off here on Wednesday, attracting over 800 enterprises from home and abroad to participate. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

People visit the 22nd China (Tianjin) International Equipment & Manufacturing Industry Expo (CIEX) in north China's Tianjin, March 18, 2026. The four-day expo kicked off here on Wednesday, attracting over 800 enterprises from home and abroad to participate. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Visitors view industrial robots at the 22nd China (Tianjin) International Equipment & Manufacturing Industry Expo (CIEX) in north China's Tianjin, March 18, 2026. The four-day expo kicked off here on Wednesday, attracting over 800 enterprises from home and abroad to participate. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)