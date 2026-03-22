China's transformer output exceeds 300 bln yuan in 2025

Xinhua) 10:28, March 22, 2026

BEIJING, March 20 (Xinhua) -- China's transformer manufacturing sector has cemented its position as a global powerhouse, with industry output surpassing 300 billion yuan (about 43.54 billion U.S. dollars) in 2025 and production representing more than half of worldwide capacity, according to industry association estimates released Friday.

China's transformer industry has also seen the emergence of influential "heavyweight" enterprises, said Luo Junjie, executive vice president of the China Machinery Industry Federation.

Luo noted that transformers serve as the backbone of electrical power systems. The sector has shifted from pure capacity expansion toward quality and efficiency enhancement in recent years. This shift has resulted in improvements in the energy performance of mainstream products, including silicon steel and amorphous alloy transformers.

Looking ahead, stakeholders will focus on technological innovation to overcome material bottlenecks, while advancing digital-intelligent integration to enable smart transformer operations, Luo said.

By 2028, China targets a share of over 75 percent for energy-efficient transformers among new installations, with the proportion of efficient units in the existing fleet rising to 15 percent, according to an implementation plan recently issued by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and other central government authorities.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Kou Jie)