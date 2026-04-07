Chinese mainland motorcycle brand ZXMOTO's breakthrough draws attention in Taiwan

Xinhua) 08:39, April 07, 2026

TAIPEI, April 6 (Xinhua) -- A historic double victory by a Chinese mainland motorcycle manufacturer at the Superbike World Championship (WSBK) in Portugal has attracted wide attention in Taiwan, where motorcycles are deeply rooted in daily life and local culture.

In Race 2 of the Portuguese round, French rider Valentin Debise, competing on a ZXMOTO motorcycle, pulled off a last straight-line overtake to secure victory, a moment described as stunning by local enthusiasts.

"Performance made the difference," said the owner of a motorcycle repair shop in Taipei.

Official data show that as of May 2025, Taiwan had about 14.67 million registered motorcycles, or roughly 62 per 100 people, ranking among the highest in the world.

The racing success in Portugal has raised expectations among insiders in Taiwan's motorcycle industry.

"Just seeing the bike and hearing its engine is enough to judge its standard," said a local dealer, adding that he hopes to learn more about the company's technology and production.

Many noted a shift in perception in Taiwan.

"European and Japanese brands were once considered the best. Now, mainland motorcycles are also regarded as highly competitive," said Lai Ming-yang, a technician in Taipei.

Online discussions have echoed these views, with netizens praising the design and build quality of ZXMOTO's 820RR model.

Despite strong interest, current regulations prevent motorcycles produced on the mainland from entering the Taiwan market.

The WSBK victories have also sparked price comparisons, with some netizens noting that similar models are sold on the mainland at roughly half the prices seen in Taiwan.

"The mainland's super-large market allows for greater pricing flexibility, while Taiwan's smaller market limits room for price cuts," said a dealer.

Analysts said the brand's rise is supported by a strong industrial ecosystem.

Observers in Taiwan have called for a more pragmatic approach to cross-Strait industrial cooperation.

Li Zheng-qi, a Taiwan scholar, said closer collaboration could combine the mainland's industrial scale with Taiwan's strengths in precision engineering and electronic control systems, boosting global competitiveness in high-end manufacturing.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)