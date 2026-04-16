China's thermos cup industry soars up the value chain with innovative upgrades

People's Daily Online) 15:06, April 16, 2026

China accounts for more than 60 percent of the world's thermos cup output, producing roughly 800 million cups each year.

At the showroom of Zhejiang Haers Vacuum Containers Co., Ltd. in Yongkang city, in east China's Zhejiang Province, a smart tea-brewing thermos cup has become a highlight. When making tea, the cup displays precise brewing parameters and timing, and alerts the user when the tea is ready—the ring light on the smart lid lights up, and the cup emits a soft vibration to alert the user.

"We have integrated wireless short-range communication and AI recognition technologies into the smart thermos cup, enabling connections within milliseconds. The app includes dozens of tea recipes developed in collaboration with a tea company, guiding users through brewing and allowing quick switching between different types of tea so they can enjoy optimal flavor every time," a showroom staff member said.

A woman promotes thermos cups during a live-streaming session in Yongkang, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Photo/Xinhua)

By integrating traditional hardware with mobile connectivity, healthy living, high technology and premium design, Haers has combined smart modules—such as health monitoring and hydration reminders—with traditional insulation technology to tap into a high-end niche market. "We apply AI across the entire chain, from R&D and manufacturing to service," said Wu Zifu, president of Haers.

In the modern workshop of Heenoor Co., Ltd. in Nantong, in east China's Jiangsu Province, automated equipment is assembling a newly developed smart temperature-control thermos cup. This is no ordinary cup. It contains miniature sensors that monitor water temperature in real time and connect to an app via Bluetooth, offering temperature alerts and suggestions for healthy water consumption.

Chen Jinguo, general manager of Heenoor, noted that a smart thermos cup specially designed for sports users has become a hit in outdoor communities, thanks to its real-time temperature and workout data display.

The popularity of smart temperature display reflects the evolving functionality of thermos cups. Reminders for drinking water, water-quality monitoring, UV sterilization, and separate zones for tea and coffee—all features that show how the core function has expanded far beyond "long-lasting insulation."

Functional upgrades are not the only innovation currently being seen within the thermos cup industry. Advances in materials, diversified usage scenarios, and shifting consumer trends are reshaping thermos cups into lifestyle companions that blend health, style, and personal expression.

The once utilitarian thermos cup has now become a trendsetter and an accessory embraced by consumers of different ages. In 2025, sales of Yongkang-made thermos cups on Chinese online video-sharing platform Douyin's e-commerce platform rose nearly 50 percent from the previous year, with titanium cups proving the most popular- their sales more than doubled from the previous year.

Inside Haers' smart workshop, spanning more than 10,000 square meters, dozens of fully automated production lines run in sync.

"Thanks to our digital workshop, productivity has grown by over 20 percent per capita, product development cycles have shortened by over 30 percent, energy efficiency has increased by more than 10 percent, and costs per 10,000 yuan (about $1,464.11) of output have dropped by over 10 percent," said Miao Shuai, manager of the company's process engineering department.

China's thermos cup industry is accelerating its shift toward higher-quality development. Robotic welding, visual inspection, automated guided vehicles (AGVs), and 5G connectivity—digital transformation and smart technologies are all reshaping the sector.

A complete supply chain and efficient industrial coordination are also key advantages that are making China a global leader in the thermos cup industry. Yongkang, for instance, has built a highly efficient thermos cup industrial cluster over several decades.

Today, Zhejiang has formed a cup-and-bottle industrial cluster centered on Yongkang as well as neighboring Wuyi county and Jinyun county. This cluster accounts for more than 70 percent of China's production and exports of cups and bottles, and 80 percent of the leading insulated cup brands in the European and American markets are manufactured by this cluster. By the end of 2025, Yongkang was home to more than 2,900 supporting enterprises in the sector, producing over 600 million cups and bottles annually.

"Yongkang and its neighboring areas boast a complete, efficient supply chain supported by deep technical expertise. In Yongkang, personalized printing for a thermos cup can be delivered to a consumer in as little as 48 hours, as compared to seven days elsewhere. Producing the same cup in Yongkang means lower costs, higher efficiency, and more reliable quality, which is why leading global brands are eager to cooperate with local manufacturers," said Chen Lei, director of the Yongkang Municipal Bureau of Economy and Information Technology.

Moreover, Chinese thermos cup manufacturers are deepening their efforts and increasing investment in areas such as long-duration insulation, tailless vacuum technology, and nano-antibacterial coatings. These advances are driving the shift from mid- to high-end production, enabling smart and eco-friendly products to reach global markets more quickly.

Deepening market insight and localization have emerged as key takeaways for many Chinese thermos cup manufacturers seeking to expand overseas. They have also actively promoted brand building, steadily moving up to the middle and higher ends in industrial and value chains.

From the support of industrial clusters to global expansion characterized by the export of culture-based soft power and brand building, China's thermos cup sector is integrating into the broader global market in diverse forms, Chen said. Looking ahead, as innovation-driven development and cultural integration deepen, Chinese thermos cup brands are well positioned to strengthen their global influence and capacity for innovation.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)