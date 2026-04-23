Trailer: Young people on Gulangyu Island find poetry bound with the sea

On Gulangyu Island, Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, poetry has never strayed far from daily life—it drifts in on every sea breeze and hides in every alleyway.

Three young people share their stories of finding peace, inspiration, and a gentle way to express themselves beyond the noise of everyday life.

This is just a preview. The full film, featuring their poetry readings, is coming soon.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Wu Chengliang)