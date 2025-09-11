Global investors pivot to green growth, emerging markets

XIAMEN, Sept. 10 (Xinhua) -- Global investors are increasingly steering capital toward sustainable development and emerging markets, according to officials and business leaders at an investment conference in east China's Fujian Province.

The Future Investment Conference 2025 was held on Monday in the coastal city of Xiamen as part of the ongoing 25th China International Fair for Investment and Trade.

The shift comes amid global headwinds. Foreign direct investment (FDI) dropped 11 percent worldwide in 2024, marking a second consecutive annual decline, according to the World Investment Report 2025, which was released on Tuesday by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD).

Pedro Manuel Moreno, UNCTAD deputy secretary-general, noted at the conference that the key challenge is not just mobilizing investment but channeling it to where it matters most. "It's essential that capital flows where it is most needed and can achieve the greatest effect," he said.

At the opening ceremony, Chinese Vice Minister of Commerce Ling Ji underscored the expanding role of green industries, saying, "Green has become the 'underpainting' of international investment."

He pointed to new opportunities in photovoltaics, wind power, carbon capture and electric vehicles, noting that one-third of China's electricity already comes from renewable sources.

More than 20 percent of the nation's steel is produced using recycled scrap, and the number of new energy vehicles in China has exceeded 30 million, he added.

The global energy transition is "irreversible," said Xu Zhonghua, vice president of TotalEnergies China. A recent International Energy Agency report projected that global energy investment will reach 3.3 trillion U.S. dollars this year, with two-thirds of that going into clean energy.

Meanwhile, business insiders believe that capital is spreading across more diverse regions, with emerging markets such as ASEAN and Africa gaining momentum. According to the World Investment Report 2025, FDI inflows to ASEAN rose 10 percent in 2024, while Africa saw a staggering 75 percent surge.

During the event, Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister Sun Chanthol described his country as a "natural bridge between China, ASEAN and the world," highlighting the opportunities in the country, including its free trade agreements and commitment to sustainable growth.

Morocco's Ithmar Capital CEO Obaid Amrane noted that Africa, despite facing a funding gap, offers high investment returns, attracting strong interest in the production, energy, digital and logistics sectors.

While participants acknowledged ongoing challenges such as trade protectionism and investment barriers, the prevailing sentiment was that international cooperation remains indispensable.

"If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together," said Chanthol, citing an African proverb.

