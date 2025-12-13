UNESCO Intergovernmental Committee for Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage to hold 21st session in Xiamen, China

Xinhua) 10:23, December 13, 2025

NEW DELHI, Dec. 12 (Xinhua) -- The 20th regular session of the UNESCO Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage decided here on Friday to hold its 21st session in Xiamen, China, from Nov. 30 to Dec. 5, 2026.

