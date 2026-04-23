China's defense minister to visit Russia, Kyrgyzstan, attend SCO defense ministers' meeting

Xinhua) 10:57, April 23, 2026

BEIJING, April 23 (Xinhua) -- From April 23 to 28, Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun will visit Russia and Kyrgyzstan and attend a meeting of defense ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states in Bishkek, the Kyrgyz capital, China's defense ministry said on Thursday.

During the meeting, Dong will deliver a speech and meet with heads of delegations from relevant countries to exchange views on international and regional situations as well as defense and security cooperation, the ministry noted in a statement.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)