First Youth Delphic Games of SCO member states open in Kyrgyzstan

Xinhua) 09:31, March 25, 2026

Performers dance during the opening ceremony of the first Youth Delphic Games of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, on March 24, 2026. The opening ceremony of the first Youth Delphic Games of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states was held on Tuesday in Bishkek, attended by representatives of the arts from the 10 SCO member countries. (Xinhua/Li Renzi)

BISHKEK, March 24 (Xinhua) -- The opening ceremony of the first Youth Delphic Games of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states was held on Tuesday in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, attended by representatives of the arts from the 10 SCO member countries.

At the ceremony, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Edil Baisalov read a congratulatory letter from Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov. Japarov noted that the games symbolize the professional growth of young performers in various fields, help to unlock their creative potential, and contribute to raising the overall level of arts education.

Bishkek Mayor Aibek Dzhunushaliev said in his speech that the Delphic Games are a space for art, where talent is discovered, new ideas are born, and friendships between peoples are strengthened.

The games will feature competitions in eight arts, including piano, fine arts, folk singing, pop singing and folk dance.

In an interview with Xinhua, head of the Chinese delegation Tong Dan said that China sent a delegation of more than 50 people, including 16 competitors, to participate in five categories, including pop singing and fine arts.

The cultural event, which will last six days, is jointly organized by Bishkek City Hall, its department of culture, and the Kyrgyz Delphic Committee.

Members of delegations attend the opening ceremony of the first Youth Delphic Games of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, on March 24, 2026. The opening ceremony of the first Youth Delphic Games of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states was held on Tuesday in Bishkek, attended by representatives of the arts from the 10 SCO member countries. (Xinhua/Li Renzi)

Performers dance during the opening ceremony of the first Youth Delphic Games of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, on March 24, 2026. The opening ceremony of the first Youth Delphic Games of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states was held on Tuesday in Bishkek, attended by representatives of the arts from the 10 SCO member countries. (Xinhua/Li Renzi)

Bishkek Mayor Aibek Dzhunushaliev gives a speech at the opening ceremony of the first Youth Delphic Games of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, on March 24, 2026. The opening ceremony of the first Youth Delphic Games of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states was held on Tuesday in Bishkek, attended by representatives of the arts from the 10 SCO member countries. (Xinhua/Li Renzi)

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Edil Baisalov reads a congratulatory letter from Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov at the opening ceremony of the first Youth Delphic Games of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, on March 24, 2026. The opening ceremony of the first Youth Delphic Games of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states was held on Tuesday in Bishkek, attended by representatives of the arts from the 10 SCO member countries. (Xinhua/Li Renzi)

Performers dance during the opening ceremony of the first Youth Delphic Games of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, on March 24, 2026. The opening ceremony of the first Youth Delphic Games of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states was held on Tuesday in Bishkek, attended by representatives of the arts from the 10 SCO member countries. (Xinhua/Li Renzi)

Performers dance during the opening ceremony of the first Youth Delphic Games of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, on March 24, 2026. The opening ceremony of the first Youth Delphic Games of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states was held on Tuesday in Bishkek, attended by representatives of the arts from the 10 SCO member countries. (Xinhua/Li Renzi)

Performers dance during the opening ceremony of the first Youth Delphic Games of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, on March 24, 2026. The opening ceremony of the first Youth Delphic Games of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states was held on Tuesday in Bishkek, attended by representatives of the arts from the 10 SCO member countries. (Xinhua/Li Renzi)

Performers dance during the opening ceremony of the first Youth Delphic Games of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, on March 24, 2026. The opening ceremony of the first Youth Delphic Games of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states was held on Tuesday in Bishkek, attended by representatives of the arts from the 10 SCO member countries. (Xinhua/Li Renzi)

Members of the delegation of Kazakhstan attend the opening ceremony of the first Youth Delphic Games of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, on March 24, 2026. The opening ceremony of the first Youth Delphic Games of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states was held on Tuesday in Bishkek, attended by representatives of the arts from the 10 SCO member countries. (Xinhua/Li Renzi)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)