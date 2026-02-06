SCO contributes to equitable world: Pakistani diplomat
ISLAMABAD, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) -- The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) has contributed to promoting regional peace and stability, and developing a more equitable world, said a senior Pakistani diplomat during a seminar on Wednesday.
The SCO has evolved into a platform for multilateral cooperation, while advancing green industry with its emphasis on the Shanghai Spirit, Salman Bashir, former foreign secretary of Pakistan, said at the seminar themed "25 Years of SCO: Towards Fair Global Governance, Shared Sustainable Development, and Multipolar Cooperation."
The SCO also counters hegemonism and power politics and helps maintain world order, he added.
As a part of SCO, Bashir said, Pakistan has long advocated for multi-polarity, where no single power dominates global affairs and where regional organizations like the SCO play a pivotal role in bridging divides and promoting common interests of nations.
