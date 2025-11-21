SCO contributes to multipolar, just world order, says Tajik expert

Xinhua) 09:35, November 21, 2025

DUSHANBE, Nov. 20 (Xinhua) -- More than two decades after its establishment, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) has grown into a key platform for Eurasian cooperation, making a real contribution to a multipolar and just world order based on international law and mutual respect, a Tajik expert has said.

The 24th Meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of Member States of the SCO in Moscow once again highlighted the organization's role in strengthening multilateralism, promoting regional cooperation and shaping a new architecture of global governance, said Jamshed Toshev, deputy director of Tajikistan's SCO Friendship and Cooperation Center.

Highlighting regional security as a core focus of the SCO, Toshev said the Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure operating under the SCO enables members to conduct joint exercises, coordinate counter-terrorism efforts, fight extremism and drug trafficking, and cooperate on cybersecurity.

"These efforts enable countries in the region to effectively respond to modern threats and strengthen resilience against transnational challenges," he said.

Alongside security, the SCO promotes economic cooperation and people-to-people exchange, said Toshev, noting ongoing work to facilitate trade, improve transport connectivity and advance infrastructure development.

Emphasizing the alignment of national development strategies with initiatives such as the Belt and Road Initiative, he said that projects in energy, transport, agriculture, the digital economy and green technologies are helping build an open and sustainable Eurasian economic space.

People-to-people ties are expanding through youth forums, cultural festivals, academic exchanges and the SCO University network, which strengthens mobility and intercultural dialogue, he added.

As a founding member, Tajikistan has helped improve the SCO's priorities. During its 2020-2021 chairmanship, Tajikistan focused on regional security, post-pandemic recovery and environmental cooperation. Toshev said Dushanbe has also promoted water diplomacy and the sustainable use of resources, while consistently raising the Afghanistan issue, advocating joint regional efforts for peace and stability.

Tajikistan also hosts SCO cultural and educational events, contributing to trust and mutual understanding among regional peoples, he added.

He said the SCO today plays an important role in promoting a new global governance architecture based on "equality and mutual benefit." In his view, the organization demonstrates that international cooperation can be built "not on confrontation but on partnership and solidarity."

"The SCO today is not merely a regional format but a dynamically developing platform of global significance, uniting countries with common values and interests," Toshev said.

