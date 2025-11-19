SCO calls for UN reforms to ensure representation of developing countries -- joint communique

Xinhua) 09:58, November 19, 2025

MOSCOW, Nov. 18 (Xinhua) -- The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states on Tuesday said that reforms of the United Nations (UN) are necessary to ensure the representation of developing countries in UN governance bodies and to adapt the UN to current political and economic realities.

In a joint communique issued at the 24th Meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of Member States of the SCO, the heads of the delegations expressed the belief that cooperation within the framework of the SCO will lay the foundation for forming an equal and indivisible security architecture on the Eurasian continent.

They voiced their opposition to addressing international and regional hotspot issues through bloc-based and confrontational thinking.

They also reiterated that promoting the building of a new type of international relations featuring mutual respect, fairness, justice and win-win cooperation, as well as building a community with a shared future for humanity, is of practical significance.

