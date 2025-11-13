Chinese premier Li Qiang to attend SCO meeting, G20 summit, visit Zambia

Xinhua) 16:35, November 13, 2025

BEIJING, Nov. 13 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang will attend the 24th Meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of Member States of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Moscow on Nov. 17 and 18 at the invitation of Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson announced on Thursday.

Li will pay an official visit to Zambia on Nov. 19 and 20 at the invitation of the government of the Republic of Zambia, the spokesperson said.

The Chinese premier will attend the 20th G20 Summit in Johannesburg from Nov. 21 to 23 at the invitation of the government of the Republic of South Africa, the spokesperson added.

