Home>>
SCO to continue supporting China's efforts to safeguard national sovereignty, territorial integrity: SCO Secretary-General
(Xinhua) 14:50, December 31, 2025
BEIJING, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) -- The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) will, in accordance with the principles of the United Nations Charter and SCO's own charter, continue to support the Chinese government's efforts to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and oppose interference by external forces in the internal affairs of sovereign states, SCO Secretary-General Nurlan Yermekbayev said in a written interview with Xinhua on Wednesday.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Interview: BRICS, SCO enable Global South participation in global governance, says Russian scholar
- SCO plays key role in boosting cooperation, championing multilateralism
- SCO contributes to multipolar, just world order, says Tajik expert
- SCO calls for UN reforms to ensure representation of developing countries -- joint communique
- SCO plays unique role in advancing multilateralism, says Kazakh expert
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.