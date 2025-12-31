SCO to continue supporting China's efforts to safeguard national sovereignty, territorial integrity: SCO Secretary-General

Xinhua) 14:50, December 31, 2025

BEIJING, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) -- The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) will, in accordance with the principles of the United Nations Charter and SCO's own charter, continue to support the Chinese government's efforts to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and oppose interference by external forces in the internal affairs of sovereign states, SCO Secretary-General Nurlan Yermekbayev said in a written interview with Xinhua on Wednesday.

