China-SCO Cooperation Center for Metabolic Diseases inaugurated in Shanghai

Xinhua) 08:46, February 28, 2026

Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Secretary-General Nurlan Yermekbayev (C, front) learns about medical achievements before the inauguration ceremony of China-SCO Cooperation Center for Metabolic Diseases in Shanghai, east China, on Feb. 27, 2026. The center is the first national-level specialized cooperation platform hosted by Shanghai under the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) framework . It aims to foster collaboration among SCO nations to collectively address and systematically manage the challenges of metabolic diseases, ultimately enhancing the well-being of people across all member states. (Xinhua/Chen Haoming)

Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Secretary-General Nurlan Yermekbayev speaks at the inauguration ceremony of China-SCO Cooperation Center for Metabolic Diseases in Shanghai, east China, on Feb. 27, 2026. (Xinhua/Chen Haoming)

Ning Guang, president of Ruijin Hospital, speaks at the inauguration ceremony of China-SCO Cooperation Center for Metabolic Diseases in Shanghai, east China, on Feb. 27, 2026. (Xinhua/Chen Haoming)

