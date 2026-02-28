China-SCO Cooperation Center for Metabolic Diseases inaugurated in Shanghai
Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Secretary-General Nurlan Yermekbayev (C, front) learns about medical achievements before the inauguration ceremony of China-SCO Cooperation Center for Metabolic Diseases in Shanghai, east China, on Feb. 27, 2026. The center is the first national-level specialized cooperation platform hosted by Shanghai under the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) framework . It aims to foster collaboration among SCO nations to collectively address and systematically manage the challenges of metabolic diseases, ultimately enhancing the well-being of people across all member states. (Xinhua/Chen Haoming)
Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Secretary-General Nurlan Yermekbayev speaks at the inauguration ceremony of China-SCO Cooperation Center for Metabolic Diseases in Shanghai, east China, on Feb. 27, 2026. The center is the first national-level specialized cooperation platform hosted by Shanghai under the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) framework . It aims to foster collaboration among SCO nations to collectively address and systematically manage the challenges of metabolic diseases, ultimately enhancing the well-being of people across all member states. (Xinhua/Chen Haoming)
Ning Guang, president of Ruijin Hospital, speaks at the inauguration ceremony of China-SCO Cooperation Center for Metabolic Diseases in Shanghai, east China, on Feb. 27, 2026. The center is the first national-level specialized cooperation platform hosted by Shanghai under the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) framework . It aims to foster collaboration among SCO nations to collectively address and systematically manage the challenges of metabolic diseases, ultimately enhancing the well-being of people across all member states. (Xinhua/Chen Haoming)
Photos
Related Stories
- SCO contributes to equitable world: Pakistani diplomat
- SCO to continue supporting China's efforts to safeguard national sovereignty, territorial integrity: SCO Secretary-General
- Interview: BRICS, SCO enable Global South participation in global governance, says Russian scholar
- SCO plays key role in boosting cooperation, championing multilateralism
- SCO contributes to multipolar, just world order, says Tajik expert
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.