Waltz on campus
(People's Daily App) 16:40, April 21, 2026
At the opening of a campus sports meet, the field turns into a ballroom. Boys in suits and girls in evening gowns move in rhythm, each step carrying the vitality of youth.
(Produced by Liang Xiaojian and Intern Li Tianyi)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
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