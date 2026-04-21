Waltz on campus

(People's Daily App) 16:40, April 21, 2026

At the opening of a campus sports meet, the field turns into a ballroom. Boys in suits and girls in evening gowns move in rhythm, each step carrying the vitality of youth.

(Produced by Liang Xiaojian and Intern Li Tianyi)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)