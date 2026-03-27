Building tomorrow: China-Singapore Youth Dialogue
(People's Daily App) 15:49, March 27, 2026
Twelve young representatives came together in Singapore on Tuesday and Wednesday, March 24–25, to explore technological innovation, cultural renewal and sustainable development. Under the theme "Building Tomorrow: Youth Voices United," participants in robotics, flying cars and data verification discussed the opportunities and challenges of the AI era. Creators of wood sculpture, paper arts, jewelry design and cultural reporting shared how traditional culture can thrive in the modern world. Voices from architecture, fashion and marine conservation brought fresh, interdisciplinary perspectives on a sustainable future.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
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