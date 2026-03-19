Chinese youth trade screens for soil in new "green fever" trend

Xinhua) 15:31, March 19, 2026

JINAN, March 19 (Xinhua) -- In the bustling city of Jinan, capital of east China's Shandong Province, a new trend is emerging. Young urbanites with "green fever" are clamoring for mud, manure and the chance to grow their own tomatoes.

Demand at Zhanglingqiu's Fields, a newly opened shared vegetable garden in Jinan, is proving staggering: 204 plots of land, averaging 30 square meters each, were snapped up by enthusiastic renters in just 10 days after its opening.

This trend represents a growing movement where young people seek a digital detox and a return to nature as a primary way to alleviate the pressures of modern urban life.

For many of these new urban "farmers," the experiences are a tangible realization of virtual games they once played.

"This plot is already taking shape," said Zhao Xinrui, a staff member at the garden, pointing to an area decorated with stone slabs and tea tables. "It looks like a real-life version of QQ Farm," she added, referring to the once popular social media game where players managed virtual crops.

The business model is tailored for busy city dwellers, offering three tiers of service. A self-managed plot costs 1,299 yuan (about 188 U.S. dollars) a year, while semi-managed and fully-managed options range up to 1,599 and 1,899 yuan annually, with garden staff assisting with weeding, watering and even harvesting.

Despite the convenience of full management, the majority of renters, particularly the young, choose the self-managed route to fully immerse themselves in the therapeutic process of manual labor.

The motivations behind this boom are deeply rooted in mental well-being and cultural identity. Li Lubing, a 34-year-old renter, noted that he is paying for the experiences rather than just the produce. "Perhaps it's the farming DNA in Chinese people's blood," he said.

The core appeal lies in mental well-being, as the physical act of tilling soil provides a direct antidote to urban stress. This spiritual healing is a primary service these gardens commodify.

The appeal extends beyond individuals to families. Approximately 70 percent of the renters are families. For parents like Li Jiarun, the garden is a living classroom where her child can learn about crops firsthand -- a form of knowledge that is often lost in modern urban schooling.

Safety and accessibility are key, with designs like low, blunt-topped fences for children. The gardens also provide free tools and guidance, lowering the entry barrier for novice "farmers."

According to media reports, "communal gardens" have become popular in many parts of China, including cities like Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu, Nanjing, Guangzhou and Shenzhen.

"Consumers are buying a composite value of health, experiences, emotions and education. Fresh farm produce is merely a byproduct," said Cui Bingqun, a professor at Shandong Agricultural University.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)