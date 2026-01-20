Free art practice spaces revitalize public cultural resources, empower youth dreams

Xinhua) 14:58, January 20, 2026

BEIJING, Jan. 20 (Xinhua) -- For Wu Xinyao, practicing the piano for two hours at the Zhejiang Provincial Cultural Center in east China every Saturday night, has become the highlight of her week.

"Piano rooms here are open for free, and I can play to my heart's content without any interruption. It's just so relaxing and enjoyable," the Gen Z music enthusiast said.

In the past, pressed by high costs and intense competition for bookings, Wu had to hop from one piano studio to another for practice sessions. However, things changed in 2024 when the province started offering open access spaces in cultural institutions for citizens to practice piano, calligraphy, painting, dancing, choral singing and other art forms.

Individuals can now browse for information about such spaces online and make reservations themselves, a process described as being "as simple as buying a movie ticket." With a quick scan of a QR code via their phone, people can enter these spaces and start their artistic quest immediately and for free.

Notably, these art practice spaces have broken away from the traditional "nine-to-five" opening times of cultural centers, adopting staggered and extended opening times. Although a small change, it has greatly benefited young people who have to work during the day.

"Other than going to libraries or museums, there weren't many cultural activities that interested me after work," said Wang Qianqian, who is in her thirties. "But now I have one more option -- writing calligraphy at the cultural center."

This new initiative has received a positive response, with sign-up rates confirming significant interest. For instance, even during the trial operation phase, the two calligraphy rooms at the provincial center, which can accommodate up to 60 people in total, already attracted 52 registrants.

So far, such art practice venues in Zhejiang have received at least 100,000 visits, many of which were made by young people.

Ruan Jing, director of the Zhejiang Provincial Cultural Center, said that previously, the center was lively during training sessions, but would quickly fall silent once activities ended, leaving facilities and equipment largely idle. "Many people, especially young people, had no idea what the cultural center offered or what they could do here, so their willingness to come was not high," Ruan added.

By opening art practice spaces to the public at off-peak times, the center has successfully revitalized resources, reinvented service scenarios, and transformed into a dynamic public hub that enables more people to learn, exchange and create art, the director noted.

According to an important document released by the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, in the period from 2026 to 2030, the country's cultural development must remain oriented toward the public benefit, and initiatives should be launched to enhance the quality and efficiency of public cultural services.

Professor Li Guoxin, head of the research center of modern public culture at Peking University, said that Zhejiang's initiative has created a new purpose for cultural centers in China, filling a long-standing gap in terms of the provision of daily, fundamental services.

Particularly significant, is that this innovation did not stem from a top-down administrative directive, but rather from listening to the genuine needs of the public.

In March 2024, the Zhejiang Provincial Cultural Center launched 75 art courses, which were snapped up immediately upon release. The most sought-after course, with only 30 spots available, attracted an astounding 4,645 applicants, which is a registration-to-admission ratio of 155:1.

Many netizens who missed out commented: "If we can't get into the classes at the cultural center, could we at least be allowed into those art classrooms we long for, even if it's just for self-study?"

Luckily, their suggestions and requests have been heard and adopted. As noted in a commentary by Chinese media, this has not only improved resource utilization but also strengthened public engagement, and truly embodies the principle of "responding to the needs of the people."

"People of all ages and backgrounds have actively participated," said Zhao Yaqian, a staff member of the art training department at the center. "Many netizens shared their experiences, expressed support and offered various suggestions for improvement."

Dong Dandan, a student in the guzheng class, which focuses on playing this traditional Chinese instrument, also known as the Chinese zither, highly cherishes the opportunity to also practice at the center after class.

"The study of arts like calligraphy, guzheng and traditional opera takes continuous practice and reinforcement. The quiet, convenient practice spaces and positive learning atmosphere provided by public cultural centers are really helpful," she said.

In the words of Wu, the Gen Z piano enthusiast, this initiative "opens the door to arts for everyone," making people's artistic dreams more accessible than ever.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)