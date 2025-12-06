2025 National Dialogue China kicks off in Beijing

Xinhua) 11:18, December 06, 2025

This photo shows the opening ceremony of the 2025 National Dialogue China in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 5, 2025. The event kicked off here on Friday, underscoring the growing role of China's young entrepreneurs in leading the country's transition toward a circular economy.

Co-hosted by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in China, the China Soong Ching Ling Science & Culture Centre for Young People (SCLSCC), and Citi China, the three-day event gathered 32 teams of China's most promising youth entrepreneurs to tackle one of today's most pressing challenges. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)

James George, deputy resident representative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in China, speaks during the 2025 National Dialogue China in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 5, 2025. The event kicked off here on Friday, underscoring the growing role of China's young entrepreneurs in leading the country's transition toward a circular economy.

James George, deputy resident representative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in China, speaks during the 2025 National Dialogue China in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 5, 2025.

An entrepreneur representative speaks during the 2025 National Dialogue China in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 5, 2025. The event kicked off here on Friday, underscoring the growing role of China's young entrepreneurs in leading the country's transition toward a circular economy.

An entrepreneur representative speaks during the 2025 National Dialogue China in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 5, 2025.

An entrepreneur representative speaks during the 2025 National Dialogue China in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 5, 2025. The event kicked off here on Friday, underscoring the growing role of China's young entrepreneurs in leading the country's transition toward a circular economy.

An entrepreneur representative speaks during the 2025 National Dialogue China in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 5, 2025.

