Senior Chinese legislator urges global youth unity to promote peace

Xinhua) 10:25, July 30, 2025

Li Hongzhong, vice chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, delivers a message from Chinese President Xi Jinping and makes a speech at the World Youth Conference for Peace in Beijing, capital of China, July 29, 2025. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

BEIJING, July 29 (Xinhua) -- Li Hongzhong, vice chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, on Tuesday called on young people around the world to unite in promoting peace.

Li, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, made the remarks at the World Youth Conference for Peace, which was held in Beijing. He also delivered a message from Chinese President Xi Jinping at the gathering.

Li said that young people from all countries should join hands to advocate peace, urging them to contribute to world peace, promote development and cooperation, and promote exchanges to advance the harmonious coexistence of different civilizations and mutual understanding among all peoples.

Li noted that the CPC and the Chinese government will, as always, foster a sound environment for the growth and development of youth.

He said that China encourages and supports young people from China and abroad to strengthen exchanges, deepen friendship, enhance collaboration, and work together to build a bright future for the community with a shared future for humanity.

Themed "Together for Peace," the conference brought together more than 3,000 participants from over 130 countries in five continents.

