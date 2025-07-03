Home>>
Session of All-China Youth Federation and congress of All-China Students' Federation opens in Beijing
(Xinhua) 10:07, July 03, 2025
A session of the All-China Youth Federation and a congress of the All-China Students' Federation open in Beijing, capital of China, July 2, 2025. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)
