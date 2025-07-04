China's youth, students' federations conclude meetings, elect new leaderships

Xinhua) 11:25, July 04, 2025

A session of the All-China Youth Federation concludes in Beijing, capital of China, July 3, 2025. A session of the All-China Youth Federation and a congress of the All-China Students' Federation concluded on Thursday, which outlined the work for the next five years and elected new leaderships. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

BEIJING, July 3 (Xinhua) -- A session of the All-China Youth Federation and a congress of the All-China Students' Federation concluded on Thursday, which outlined the work for the next five years and elected new leaderships.

During the meetings that opened on Wednesday, the work of the federations during the past five years were summarized, and arrangements for their work of the next five years as well as the federations' development and reform were made.

During the session of the All-China Youth Federation, Xu Xiao, a senior official with the Communist Youth League of China, was elected as chairperson of the federation.

At the All-China Students' Federation congress, a new committee was elected, consisting of 198 groups. The student union of Peking University was elected as the presiding group of the federation.

The gathering called on young people and students to maintain firm ideals and convictions, foster a sense of responsibility to the country, shoulder their historic mission, and strive to make their contributions to the Chinese modernization.

A congress of the All-China Students' Federation concludes in Beijing, capital of China, July 3, 2025. A session of the All-China Youth Federation and a congress of the All-China Students' Federation concluded on Thursday, which outlined the work for the next five years and elected new leaderships. (Photo by Tian Jiashuo/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)