Chinese, U.S. youths forge friendship during exchange event at Stilwell Museum
Chinese and American youths participate in a friendly game of ping-pong at the Stilwell Museum in southwest China's Chongqing, on Jan. 16, 2026. Nineteen faculty and students from Elon University in the United States joined peers from Sichuan University, Sichuan International Studies University, and Chongqing Nankai Secondary School for an exchange event at the Stilwell Museum on Friday. The Museum is named after Joseph Stilwell, a U.S. general who helped the Chinese people in their fight against Japanese aggression during World War II.
Co-hosted by the Chongqing People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries and the Stilwell Research Center, the event featured a tour of Joseph Stilwell's former residence and a WWII exhibition, culminating in a friendly game of ping-pong between the Chinese and American youths. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)
Chinese and American youths visit Joseph Stilwell's former residence in southwest China's Chongqing, on Jan. 16, 2026. Nineteen faculty and students from Elon University in the United States joined peers from Sichuan University, Sichuan International Studies University, and Chongqing Nankai Secondary School for an exchange event at the Stilwell Museum on Friday. The Museum is named after Joseph Stilwell, a U.S. general who helped the Chinese people in their fight against Japanese aggression during World War II.
Co-hosted by the Chongqing People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries and the Stilwell Research Center, the event featured a tour of Joseph Stilwell's former residence and a WWII exhibition, culminating in a friendly game of ping-pong between the Chinese and American youths. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)
Chinese and American youths participate in a friendly game of ping-pong at the Stilwell Museum in southwest China's Chongqing, on Jan. 16, 2026. Nineteen faculty and students from Elon University in the United States joined peers from Sichuan University, Sichuan International Studies University, and Chongqing Nankai Secondary School for an exchange event at the Stilwell Museum on Friday. The Museum is named after Joseph Stilwell, a U.S. general who helped the Chinese people in their fight against Japanese aggression during World War II.
Co-hosted by the Chongqing People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries and the Stilwell Research Center, the event featured a tour of Joseph Stilwell's former residence and a WWII exhibition, culminating in a friendly game of ping-pong between the Chinese and American youths. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)
American visitors view exhibits at the Stilwell Museum in southwest China's Chongqing, on Jan. 16, 2026. Nineteen faculty and students from Elon University in the United States joined peers from Sichuan University, Sichuan International Studies University, and Chongqing Nankai Secondary School for an exchange event at the Stilwell Museum on Friday. The Museum is named after Joseph Stilwell, a U.S. general who helped the Chinese people in their fight against Japanese aggression during World War II.
Co-hosted by the Chongqing People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries and the Stilwell Research Center, the event featured a tour of Joseph Stilwell's former residence and a WWII exhibition, culminating in a friendly game of ping-pong between the Chinese and American youths. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)
Photos
Related Stories
- Paid study spaces gaining popularity among China's dream-seeking youth
- China to safeguard its legitimate rights, interests in face of U.S. tariff moves: spokesperson
- China welcomes foreign enterprises, long-term capital to continue expanding investment in China: vice premier
- Breaking news: Another 'China shock'
- US children's choir brings message of hope and unity
- Chinese vice premier meets Disney CEO
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.