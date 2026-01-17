Chinese, U.S. youths forge friendship during exchange event at Stilwell Museum

Xinhua) 11:14, January 17, 2026

Chinese and American youths participate in a friendly game of ping-pong at the Stilwell Museum in southwest China's Chongqing, on Jan. 16, 2026. Nineteen faculty and students from Elon University in the United States joined peers from Sichuan University, Sichuan International Studies University, and Chongqing Nankai Secondary School for an exchange event at the Stilwell Museum on Friday. The Museum is named after Joseph Stilwell, a U.S. general who helped the Chinese people in their fight against Japanese aggression during World War II.

Co-hosted by the Chongqing People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries and the Stilwell Research Center, the event featured a tour of Joseph Stilwell's former residence and a WWII exhibition, culminating in a friendly game of ping-pong between the Chinese and American youths. (Xinhua/Chen Cheng)

