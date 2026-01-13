China to safeguard its legitimate rights, interests in face of U.S. tariff moves: spokesperson

Xinhua) 16:30, January 13, 2026

BEIJING, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- China's position on tariffs is very clear, and there are no winners in tariff wars, a foreign ministry spokesperson said here Tuesday.

Spokesperson Mao Ning also said China will firmly safeguard its legitimate rights and interests.

Mao made the remarks at a regular news briefing after U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday that any country doing business with Iran will pay a tariff rate of 25 percent on any business conducted with the United States.

