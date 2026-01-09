Chinese vice premier meets Disney CEO

Xinhua) 13:58, January 09, 2026

BEIJING, Jan. 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang met with Bob Iger, CEO of The Walt Disney Company, in Beijing on Friday.

Noting that China's economy is deeply integrated into the world economy, Ding, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, said the better China develops, the more benefits all parties will gain.

Ding said that the fourth plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee has outlined the blueprint for China's development over the next five years.

"We will steadfastly promote high-quality development, expand high-standard opening up, and continuously optimize the business environment," said Ding, noting that China welcomes enterprises from all countries, including Disney, to continue investing in China and deepening their presence, and share China's opportunities to achieve greater development.

Iger said Disney is confident in China's development, and will continue to expand its investment in China and better promote exchanges and cooperation between the United States and China.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)