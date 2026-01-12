US children's choir brings message of hope and unity

The One Voice Children choir performs at Peking Union Medical College Hospital in Beijing on Dec 31, New Year's Eve. The event, which used music to convey love, was a follow-up visit by the American choir after their performance at the hospital in January last year, and an important part of the hospital's efforts to create a humane medical environment. ZHANG YUWEI/XINHUA

On the first day of the New Year, a cold wind swept through Beijing, rattling windows and sharpening the city's winter chill. Inside a packed theater, however, the air carried a very different feeling — one of warmth and anticipation.

As the concert drew to a close, softened stage lights cast a gentle glow over the performers of the American children's choir, One Voice Children. Applause rolled through the hall, rising from the back rows and moving steadily toward the stage.

Then, 14-year-old Bruce stepped into the spotlight. One of the youngest first-time visitors on the tour, he offered the audience a small, unscripted surprise.

For the choir, this marked its third consecutive New Year tour to China. Bruce told the audience that they prepared a special gift: We Are Together, an original song created by the choir.

"We are together. We are friends forever. Nothing can break the bond of you and me. We believe in each other. Sisters and brothers. We are the hope this world needs." As the choir's voices rose in unison, the audience responded instinctively. Some listeners quietly mouthed along, while others lifted their phones to capture the moment.

Even after the music ended, the energy lingered. Laughter, whispered encouragement, and shy greetings in English and Chinese mingled in the air, as the connection forged on stage continued well beyond the final song.

For Bruce, the path to this stage began in a simple, almost casual way — by following his sister. "She joined first, and it just looked cool," he said. What started as curiosity soon turned into opportunity, eventually bringing him thousands of miles from home to perform in China.

Having joined in 2024, Bruce has spent the last two years singing with One Voice. "Singing is super fun," he said. During the tour, Bruce also performed Chinese songs, including Wish, a pop song released in 2021 that reflects on the quiet hopes of one generation and how those dreams gradually take shape in the lives of the next.

Looking ahead, the journey itself felt like part of the adventure. The tour would take Bruce to cities including Shanghai, Hangzhou, Shenzhen and Guangzhou — and onto China's high-speed rail network, something he had long been curious about. "I've always wanted to come to China," he said. "People-to-people exchanges are very important. Getting to know people's culture is a big part of that."

For 11-year-old Abby, joining One Voice Children was fueled by joy and a belief in the transformative power of music. "It's really fun, and we get to sing — one of my favorite things — to inspire people in the world through music," she said. Abby said she has studied Chinese since first grade in the US state of Utah. Performing Wish left a particularly deep impression on her. "It really inspires me," she said, describing the long hours of listening and rehearsal that went into preparing the song for Chinese audiences.

Sixteen-year-old Ainsley found her first trip to China both a musical milestone and a revelation about shared humanity. "I always feel so inspired that we get to come here and meet people in China," she said. "America and China are so different, but when it comes down to it, we're all people, and we're all dealing with the same things. It's just so beautiful to me that we get to see each other."

She hoped that audiences could feel the heart behind the performances. "I want people to know that they are so incredibly loved. The world can be such an amazing place if we all put in our part," she said.

Asked to describe China to friends and family back home, she noted both the country's vastness and its collective spirit. "It's very big, obviously, but it's also very expressive. You can really tell that you're a community and that everyone is doing their part to make the country a better place."

One Voice Children, a nonprofit organization based in Utah, was founded on the belief that young people can promote kindness and understanding. The initiative grew out of One Voice Children's Choir, whose members aged 5 to 18 first performed on the world stage at the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City. Since then, it has developed into an international cultural presence.

Their annual New Year tours to China combine stage performances with community outreach, including visits to hospitals, allowing young performers to convey messages of hope, care and cultural exchange in tangible and human ways.

Masa Fukuda, the choir's director, reflected on the power of music to bridge cultures. "Obviously, we speak different languages, and sometimes it's hard to communicate. But with the power of music, being a universal language, it really transcends all cultural differences and breaks down walls," he said. "It has a magical power to unite people. Wherever we go, people treat us so nicely, with a lot of kindness and generosity. That really touches our hearts. We always try to give back to the Chinese people, but they keep giving us more." The director also spoke of the enduring importance of youth exchanges. "It's very, very important. When you actually go and visit people, sometimes it's very different from what you hear. Personal interaction allows people to truly understand each other's culture, values and daily lives."

Looking forward, the choir hopes to collaborate with Chinese ensembles in the future. "Our theme for this concert tour is 'Wish'. We want to feel together in the form of unity, truly understanding each other, and creating lasting friendships. We want the Chinese people to know how much we love them — the country and the culture. We hope for lasting relationships for years and years to come, more collaboration, and a brighter future together."

