Botswana youth eye China's achievements to boost development

Xinhua) 15:32, April 18, 2026

GABORONE, April 17 (Xinhua) -- Botswana youth on Thursday called for exploring new cooperation opportunities from China's 15th Five-Year Plan to accelerate the southern African nation's economic and social development.

Speaking at the "Ambassador Dialogue" event, titled "China's 15th Five-Year Plan and Botswana's Opportunities," held at the Chinese Embassy in Botswana, representatives of students and lecturers at the University of Botswana hailed the Five-Year Plan as reflecting more than just policy, but also representing a clear vision for the future, grounded in innovation, sustainability and inclusivity.

They spoke highly of China's achievements in economic and social development, expressing willingness to learn from China's development experience, strengthen exchanges and mutual learning and promote bilateral relations.

Tshedukani Gaoboeletswe, a Chinese Studies Program graduate of 2025 at the University of Botswana, shared her visit to China at the end of last year. She said what China has achieved provides lessons for other countries, including Botswana, and pledged to play a role in bridging Botswana and China for closer cooperation.

Chinese Ambassador to Botswana Fan Yong said the 15th Five-Year Plan will inject greater certainty into the world and create new opportunities for all countries, including Botswana.

Artificial intelligence, big data and green energy are not only China's future but also resonate deeply with the goals of "economic diversification, resilient growth and social transformation" in Botswana's 12th National Development Plan, the Chinese ambassador said.

Starting from May 1, China will implement zero-tariff treatment for 53 African countries with diplomatic ties, which will bring significant benefits to Botswana's premium products, such as beef and citrus, by opening up more markets, creating more business opportunities and offering a broader stage for young talents, he added.

He encouraged Botswana youth to devote themselves to China-Botswana friendship and to become active participants in the development of bilateral relations. "Youth are the future of a nation and the hope of China-Botswana friendship," he said.

The event drew about 80 participants, including representatives from the University of Botswana, Botswana youth organizations, the Chinese community, Chinese enterprises and media from both countries.

(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Wu Chaolan)