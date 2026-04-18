China-funded oxygen concentrators delivered to boost healthcare in Benin

Xinhua) 11:05, April 18, 2026

COTONOU, April 17 (Xinhua) -- A batch of 600 oxygen concentrators, funded by China and procured by the United Nations Children's Fund, has been delivered to Benin to help improve healthcare services and strengthen emergency response capacity in health facilities.

Benin's Minister of Health Benjamin Hounkpatin officially received the equipment on Thursday. Chinese Ambassador to Benin Zhang Wei attended the handover ceremony.

Hounkpatin stressed that oxygen availability is critical for patients in distress and is a key factor in reducing maternal, neonatal and child mortality.

"The 600 oxygen concentrators represent far more than a simple donation of equipment. They are tangible proof of international solidarity and a collective commitment to ensuring equitable access to quality healthcare for every citizen, wherever they may be," he said.

For his part, Zhang praised the strong health cooperation between the two countries and reaffirmed China's commitment to supporting Benin's efforts to improve healthcare quality.

A total of 23 hospitals and health centers in the departments of Alibori, Littoral, Atacora, Borgou, Donga, Couffo and Atlantique will receive the latest-generation 10LPM single flow oxygen concentrators.

(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Wu Chaolan)