BRI contributes to improvement of Benin's medical conditions: Beninese health official

China and Benin share a long-standing friendship, and as an active participant of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), Benin is expected to further improve the country’s medical conditions in cooperation with China, said Akogbeto Enagnon Pétas, Cabinet Director of the Beninese Ministry of Health.

Akogbeto made the remarks on Thursday while visiting the Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. Over the past 44 years, 26 medical teams comprised of 616 medical professionals from Ningxia have assisted the people of Benin, where they have treated over 3 million patients and admitted over 130,000 inpatients. They have also performed over 75,000 surgeries for locals.

“This is my first trip to China, and Ningxia is my first stop. The Chinese are kind and generous, and I want to express my appreciation to the medical professionals who have been providing assistance to my people,” Akogbeto told People’s Daily Online.

According to Akogbeto, there has been a marked increase in the level of medical cooperation between China and Benin in recent years. In 2019, Ningxia and Benin collaborated to establish an online medical consultation center, where specialists from Ningxia can instruct their counterparts in Benin on how to carry out complex surgeries online in real-time. In 2023, doctors from Ningxia established a traditional Chinese medicine department in a local hospital in Natitinggou, where they were warmly welcomed.

Ningxia's medical experts help establish a traditional Chinese medicine department at a Benin hospital. (Photo courtesy of Health Commission of Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region)

“As a medical professional, I find it fascinating to learn about the use of digital technology in China-Benin medical collaboration, and I applaud efforts to spread a combination of traditional Chinese medicine and Western medicine in Benin,” he said.

The Cabinet Director also spoke highly of the BRI, emphasizing that technological and medical cooperation between the two nations will thrive under its framework.

“The Benin government has attached great importance to digital and medical technologies. I believe the two countries can have more cooperation in these areas, which can further improve Benin’s medical conditions,” said Akogbeto.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Wu Chengliang)