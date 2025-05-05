20th edition of Tour du Benin held in Cotonou

Xinhua) 13:22, May 05, 2025

Cyclists compete during the 20th edition of the Tour du Benin, in Cotonou, Benin, May 4, 2025. (Photo by Seraphin Zounyekpe/Xinhua)

Cyclists compete during the 20th edition of the Tour du Benin, in Cotonou, Benin, May 4, 2025. (Photo by Seraphin Zounyekpe/Xinhua)

Cyclists compete during the 20th edition of the Tour du Benin, in Cotonou, Benin, May 4, 2025. (Photo by Seraphin Zounyekpe/Xinhua)

Para athletes compete in the Para-cycling race during the 20th edition of the Tour du Benin, in Cotonou, Benin, May 4, 2025. (Photo by Seraphin Zounyekpe/Xinhua)

South African rider Reinardt Janse van Rensburg signs autographs for supporters after the 20th edition of the Tour du Benin, in Cotonou, Benin, May 4, 2025. (Photo by Seraphin Zounyekpe/Xinhua)

South African rider Reinardt Janse van Rensburg celebrates during the awarding ceremony of the 20th edition of the Tour du Benin, in Cotonou, Benin, May 4, 2025. (Photo by Seraphin Zounyekpe/Xinhua)

