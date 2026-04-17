2,500-ton bridge slides into place in 24 hours
(People's Daily App) 16:00, April 17, 2026
During a 24-hour rail shutdown in Guangyuan, Sichuan Province, a 2,500-ton prefabricated bridge was slid into place to replace the old structure, clearing a major traffic bottleneck.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
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