2,500-ton bridge slides into place in 24 hours

(People's Daily App) 16:00, April 17, 2026

During a 24-hour rail shutdown in Guangyuan, Sichuan Province, a 2,500-ton prefabricated bridge was slid into place to replace the old structure, clearing a major traffic bottleneck.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)