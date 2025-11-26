Nanjing Xinshengwei Yangtze River Bridge in China's Jiangsu opens to public

Xinhua) 16:59, November 26, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on Nov. 26, 2025 shows the Nanjing Xinshengwei Yangtze River Bridge in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province. The bridge opened to public traffic on Wednesday. Spanning approximately 13.17 kilometers, the bridge has a main line with three lanes in each direction and a design speed of 80 km per hour. (Xinhua/Mao Jun)

