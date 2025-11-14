Xuzhou Citywalk: Wander 'Pengcheng Qili' where history meets vibrant daily life

15:33, November 14, 2025 By Yu Liang, Feng Yuxin, Yu Le, Alvaro Lago ( People's Daily Online

Welcome to Xuzhou, an extraordinary city in east China's Jiangsu Province, where the depth of ancient history and the warmth of daily life walk hand in hand. At its center lies the 3.5-kilometer "Pengcheng Qili" cultural route. Extending from the Old Yellow River in the north to Yunlong Mountain in the south, the route serves as the perfect path for a memorable citywalk. Come and join a People's Daily Online reporter as they explore the city, uncovering historic landmarks, bustling streets, and local culture that bring Xuzhou's past and present vividly to life.

Xiao Qin, as an intern, also contributed to this video.

