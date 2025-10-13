Online campaign celebrating youth patriotism held at Hohai University

People's Daily Online) 15:56, October 13, 2025

An online campaign celebrating youth patriotism was held at Hohai University in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, on the evening of Oct. 12, 2025, to thoroughly implement the instructions on water management and ideological and political theory courses construction made by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee.

Highlighting the patriotic spirit and dedication of China's young generation, the event showcased the nation's efforts on water management and the enhancement of people's well-being through the development of water resources. Through keynote speeches, dramatic reenactments, music and dance, and interactive exchanges, participants from across the country attended a meaningful ideological and political lesson both online and offline.

During the event, the builders of the Red Flag Canal and their descendants brought to life the inspiring stories of those who once battled against harsh natural conditions to channel water to a drought-stricken area. Frontline water conservancy workers shared stories of their efforts to protect and make good use of water resources. Artists performed "The Song of the Yangtze River," paying tribute to the nation's ongoing work to keep the great river clean and life-giving for generations to come.

Olympic champion Zhang Yufei, Unitree Robotics founder Wang Xingxing, and actor Liu Haoran shared their personal journeys of hard work and perseverance, inspiring young people to chase their dreams in the new era.

At the event, Wang Chenyi, a member of the battle flag formation which attended the parade to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War on Sept. 3, 2025, Yan Pengfei, a soldier who also attended the parade, and artists together recreated the heroic saga of the Liulaozhuang Company of the New Fourth Army.

The event was jointly organized by the Cyberspace Administration of China, the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Water Resources, People's Daily, the Communist Youth League of China (CYLC) Central Committee, and the Cyberspace Affairs Commission of the CPC Jiangsu Provincial Committee.

