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Xi encourages youth to carry forward China-Vietnam friendship

(People's Daily App) 15:38, April 17, 2026

President Xi Jinping and Vietnamese President To Lam met with youth representatives from China and Vietnam in Beijing on Wednesday. Xi said that the future of China-Vietnam friendship lies in the youth.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)

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