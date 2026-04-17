Vietnam's top leader To Lam takes high-speed train to China's Guangxi

Xinhua) 09:22, April 17, 2026

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and Vietnamese President To Lam, who is on a state visit to China, sits on a high-speed train on his way from Beijing, capital of China, to south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, April 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Dai Tianfang)

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and Vietnamese President To Lam, who is on a state visit to China, sits on a high-speed train on his way from Beijing, capital of China, to south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, April 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Dai Tianfang)

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and Vietnamese President To Lam, who is on a state visit to China, takes a high-speed train to leave Beijing, capital of China, for south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, April 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Dai Tianfang)

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and Vietnamese President To Lam, who is on a state visit to China, sits on a high-speed train on his way from Beijing, capital of China, to south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, April 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Dai Tianfang)

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and Vietnamese President To Lam, who is on a state visit to China, tours the driver's cabin as he takes a high-speed train on his way from Beijing, capital of China, to south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, April 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Dai Tianfang)

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Liang Jun)