Vietnam's top leader To Lam takes high-speed train to China's Guangxi
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and Vietnamese President To Lam, who is on a state visit to China, sits on a high-speed train on his way from Beijing, capital of China, to south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, April 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Dai Tianfang)
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and Vietnamese President To Lam, who is on a state visit to China, sits on a high-speed train on his way from Beijing, capital of China, to south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, April 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Dai Tianfang)
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and Vietnamese President To Lam, who is on a state visit to China, takes a high-speed train to leave Beijing, capital of China, for south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, April 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Dai Tianfang)
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and Vietnamese President To Lam, who is on a state visit to China, sits on a high-speed train on his way from Beijing, capital of China, to south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, April 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Dai Tianfang)
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and Vietnamese President To Lam, who is on a state visit to China, tours the driver's cabin as he takes a high-speed train on his way from Beijing, capital of China, to south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, April 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Dai Tianfang)
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