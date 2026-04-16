Chinese language studies gain popularity in Vietnam amid rising labor demand

Xinhua) 10:57, April 16, 2026

HANOI, April 15 (Xinhua) -- Amid the early summer heat in Vietnam's capital Hanoi, applause and cheers filled a hall at the University of Languages and International Studies on Wednesday as students shared their personal journeys with the Chinese language in a speech contest during a celebration marking the United Nations Chinese Language Day.

The finalists, majoring in Chinese studies, spoke passionately about their experiences, describing the language as a bridge to broader career opportunities and a competitive edge in Vietnam's job market.

Their enthusiasm reflects a broader trend in Vietnam, where admission to Chinese language and China studies is increasingly competitive due to rising demand for Chinese-speaking talent in the local labor market.

Ha Le Kim Anh, vice president of the University of Languages and International Studies under Vietnam National University, Hanoi, told Xinhua that enrollment in Chinese-language majors has surged in recent years in response to strong labor market demand.

"For the Chinese language teacher education program, which offers only 25 places, there are often more than 2,000 applications," Anh said, noting that admission to the program in 2025 required a perfect score of 30 out of 30 in the country's national high school graduation exam.

She added that the university's Chinese language program, though not subsidized by the government like teacher training programs, is also highly competitive.

"If the enrollment quota is 300, the number of applications can reach between 3,000 and 4,000," she said, adding that the university increased its quota for the major by around 10 percent for the 2026 academic year.

Nguyen Dinh Hien, dean of the university's Faculty of Chinese Language and Culture, said the rapid development of bilateral ties, as well as the neighboring country's role as a major global economic engine, has further driven demand for Chinese-speaking talent.

"The most direct reason is that the job market needs Chinese-speaking workers," Hien told Xinhua, adding that many Chinese-invested enterprises in Vietnam are seeking large numbers of local employees with Chinese proficiency.

The rising popularity of Chinese learning is also reinforced by peer influence, Hien noted.

"When students see their seniors graduating and securing good jobs thanks to Chinese proficiency, they are encouraged to follow the same path," he said.

Driven by such practical outcomes, Vietnamese students majoring in the Chinese language are gaining a competitive edge even before graduation.

Among them is Pham Hoang Anh Thu, a third-year student majoring in Chinese language teacher education, who works part-time as a tutor.

With three classes a week, Thu said her part-time income is enough to cover her daily expenses. "I can save around 5 million to 7 million Vietnamese dong (about 266 U.S. dollars) each month," she added.

The market demand is also reflected in social media statistics, where a Vietnamese Facebook group called "Chinese-language jobs" has attracted more than 166,000 members, with recruitment posts updated daily.

According to a report on Vietnam's salary levels and labor market released by local recruitment platform JobOKO, around 13,000 positions for Chinese-speaking professionals were up for grabs in 2025, an increase of 50 percent from 2024.

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Liang Jun)