China to advance connectivity with Vietnam via standard-gauge railways, expressways, smart ports: Premier Li

Xinhua) 09:15, April 16, 2026

Chinese Premier Li Qiang meets with General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and Vietnamese President To Lam, who is on a state visit to China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, April 15, 2026. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

BEIJING, April 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Wednesday said China stands ready to work with Vietnam to accelerate the development of infrastructure connectivity in areas such as standard-gauge railways, expressways and smart ports, and to foster secure and stable industrial and supply chains.

Li made the remarks when meeting with General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and Vietnamese President To Lam in Beijing.

Noting that the world today continues to undergo complex changes with growing instabilities and uncertainties, Li said that as traditional friendly neighbors, China and Vietnam should strengthen solidarity and coordination. He added that China stands ready to work with Vietnam to follow the strategic guidance of the top leaders of the two parties and two countries, firmly support each other and deepen practical cooperation.

The Chinese premier expressed the willingness to better synergize development strategies with Vietnam, expand and enhance two-way trade and investment, create more highlights of cooperation in artificial intelligence, new energy, critical minerals and other fields, and jointly cultivate new growth drivers for development, so as to achieve higher-level mutual benefit and win-win outcomes.

He called on both China and Vietnam, as countries that share similar views on the international order and extensive common interests, to coordinate their positions in multilateral mechanisms like the United Nations and Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation, and work with all parties to jointly oppose unilateralism and power politics, uphold fairness and justice, and promote openness and win-win outcomes.

For his part, Lam said Vietnam attaches great importance to and regards its relations with China as the top priority in its foreign policy.

He also said Vietnam is ready to work with China to advance sustainable economic connectivity, particularly railway cooperation, enhance the level of economic, trade and investment cooperation, strengthen communication and coordination on the international stage, address issues in bilateral cooperation, maintain maritime security and stability, and enhance resilience against global security risks.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang meets with General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and Vietnamese President To Lam, who is on a state visit to China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, April 15, 2026. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Liang Jun)