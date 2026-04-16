Peng Liyuan, Vietnam's first lady visit China's national center for performing arts

Xinhua) 08:25, April 16, 2026

Peng Liyuan, wife of General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Ngo Phuong Ly, wife of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and Vietnamese President To Lam, visit China's National Center for the Performing Arts (NCPA) in Beijing, capital of China, April 15, 2026. Ngo Phuong Ly is accompanying To Lam on his state visit to China. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

BEIJING, April 15 (Xinhua) -- Peng Liyuan, wife of General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Ngo Phuong Ly, wife of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and Vietnamese President To Lam, visited China's National Center for the Performing Arts (NCPA) in Beijing on Wednesday.

Peng and Ngo Phuong Ly visited the opera house, the virtual reality creative space and the recording studio, learning about the NCPA's efforts in supporting artistic creation, delivering cultural services and conducting international cultural exchanges. During the tour, they watched rehearsals of a Chinese ethnic dance drama and a choir recording session, pausing from time to time to exchange views.

Peng noted that China and Vietnam are connected by mountains and rivers, share similar cultures, and their people enjoy mutual understanding and friendship. She expressed hope that cultural institutions and artists of the two countries will strengthen exchanges and cooperation through various means to deepen the friendship between the two countries and nurture the bonds of goodwill between their people.

Ngo Phuong Ly sincerely thanked Peng for her warm and thoughtful arrangements, spoke highly of China's achievements in cultural development and artistic innovation, and expressed readiness to actively promote exchanges in the cultural and artistic fields between the two countries and advance Vietnam-China friendship.

Peng Liyuan, wife of General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Ngo Phuong Ly, wife of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and Vietnamese President To Lam, visit China's National Center for the Performing Arts (NCPA) in Beijing, capital of China, April 15, 2026. Ngo Phuong Ly is accompanying To Lam on his state visit to China. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

Peng Liyuan, wife of General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Ngo Phuong Ly, wife of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and Vietnamese President To Lam, visit China's National Center for the Performing Arts (NCPA) in Beijing, capital of China, April 15, 2026. Ngo Phuong Ly is accompanying To Lam on his state visit to China. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)

Peng Liyuan, wife of General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Ngo Phuong Ly, wife of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and Vietnamese President To Lam, visit China's National Center for the Performing Arts (NCPA) in Beijing, capital of China, April 15, 2026. Ngo Phuong Ly is accompanying To Lam on his state visit to China. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Liang Jun)