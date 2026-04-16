China, Vietnam pledge to fully utilize inter-Party channels

Xinhua) 09:12, April 16, 2026

Cai Qi, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, holds talks with Tran Cam Tu, member of the Politburo of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee (CPVCC) and permanent member of the Secretariat of the CPVCC, in Beijing, capital of China, April 15, 2026. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

BEIJING, April 15 (Xinhua) -- Cai Qi, a senior official of the Communist Party of China (CPC), held talks with Tran Cam Tu, member of the Politburo of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee (CPVCC) and permanent member of the Secretariat of the CPVCC, in Beijing on Wednesday, with both sides pledging to fully utilize their inter-Party channels.

Cai, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, called on the two Parties of China and Vietnam to play the overarching and leading role, and provide concrete guidance to various departments, localities and institutional platforms to implement the latest important common understandings reached by the general secretaries of the two Parties.

Cai said China stands ready to work with Vietnam to maintain close high-level exchanges, leverage the unique role of inter-Party channels, make good use of the China-Vietnam "3+3" strategic dialogue on diplomacy, defense and public security, continue to strengthen exchanges and mutual learning in governance experience, enhance the facilitation of personnel exchanges, deepen cooperation in news media, culture, sports and the arts, and unequivocally uphold multilateralism and free trade.

Tran Cam Tu said Vietnam is ready to work with China to continue giving full play to the unique role of inter-Party channels, and looks forward to enhancing the level of strategic mutual trust between the two sides.

He also expressed willingness to join hands with China to resolutely safeguard political security, strengthen regular contacts between important departments, elevate the level of bilateral cooperation, strengthen the ties between the two peoples, and enhance multilateral coordination to promote the greater role of the two countries in regional and global affairs.

Cai Qi, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, holds talks with Tran Cam Tu, member of the Politburo of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee (CPVCC) and permanent member of the Secretariat of the CPVCC, in Beijing, capital of China, April 15, 2026. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Liang Jun)