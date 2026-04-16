Inside China's county economies | Meet China's billiards capital: Yushan
(People's Daily App) 15:56, April 16, 2026
A small county in Jiangxi Province has become China's center for billiards. From high-quality slate to table manufacturing, Yushan has built a complete supply chain that supports top-level competitions worldwide. Join People's Daily reporter Zou Yun to find the story behind Yushan's rise to global billiards fame.
(Produced by Zou Yun, Zheng Qi, Wang Zi, Li Shuo, Li Mingzhi and intern Sun Ziming, Shi Yuxin, Ma Siyu)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
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